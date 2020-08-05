Bell’s Kerrisa Grieves qualifies for the Junior Olympic Games

Share !



Kerrisa Grieves (pictured above) will be traveling down to the Space Coast (Satellite Beach) to compete with some of best athletes in the country in the 54th Annual Junior Olympics. Kerrisa, who graduated from Bell High school this year, has been training hard to be able to qualify for these games. For the last few years while running for the Bell High School track team, “The Running Bull Dogs” under Brad Surrency, she had experienced a lot of great work ethics and experience. In the time since the school was forced to close and track season was stopped after only a few events, she started training with the AAU Supreme Performance Athletics Team in Gainesville and competed in many events which helped qualify her to attend the Junior Olympics. Kerrisa will be running Aug. 5th in the 200-meter event and Aug. 6th in the 100-meter event, with hopes of continuing to the finals on Aug. 7th and 8th. The events will be broadcast on FlOTRACK on the AAU Website Aug 5th-Aug 8th. Please tune in and root for our own local talent and show support for our community.