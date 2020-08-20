Fundraiser for Emma

Share !



Emma was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes a week after having her fifth birthday. Prior to diagnosis she was sleeping more, but her family just thought that she was getting adjusted to her new Pre-K routine at Trenton Elementary School. Her teacher noticed that she was drinking a lot more water than normal and using the rest room frequently and that led to her diagnosis of Type 1 Diabetes.

Type 1 Diabetes is a lifelong chronic autoimmune disease in which the body stops producing insulin. No amount of diet or exercise that is done can reverse the condition. Her diabetes has been very difficult to manage and her sugar drops low frequently. Emma wears a Dexcom device that transmits her blood sugar to her parents phone so they can monitor her sugars at all times, but the device is very inaccurate sometimes reading over 100 points off. They also live in a very rural area where internet connection is not very good so they lose readings a lot. Having a Diabetic Alert Dog will give the family one more tool to help manage her diabetes. These dogs go through extensive training and have the ability to alert 30-40 minutes before her medical equipment can. Those extra minutes can be life saving. They are also trained to alert at night when she is sleeping. Unfortunately, Diabetic Alert Dogs are very expensive and not covered by insurance. They go through extensive training that can last a year or more and cost $25,000-$30,000.

The family has raised enough money to purchase her dog, but have training expenses and travel expenses that will need to be paid for. With the community’s help, they continue to grow closer to their goal of uniting Emma with her life saving pup. You can follow her journey on Facebook @dogfordivaE (D.A.D. for diva-E: Emma’s Journey for a Diabetic Alert Dog).

Robbie Cooper with Bronson Lube and Russ Baldner with Eagle GMC have donated some amazing items to raffle off and help Emma get her Diabetic Alert Dog. They are raffling a brand new Yeti Cooler, a Drew Brees autographed jersey and a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country Mini Van fully loaded with a DVD player and leather interior. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 each through her page: Tickets For a Cause Diabetic Alert Dog for Emma or paper tickets are available by contacting her parents, Danny Turner at (352) 577-4232 or Julie Turner at (352) 226-1441. Drawing for the raffle items will be held live on September 1st.