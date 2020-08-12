GCFR has five new CPR devices

Share !



Gilchrist County Fire Rescue has received five new Automated CPR Devices with the assistance of a State Department of Health Matching Grant. The five complete units were purchased from AED Professionals for $46,595.

“Each of the five Advanced Life Support units staffed in our County will now have a device that, once applied to a patient suffering a cardiac arrest, would perform high quality, uninterrupted chest compressions.” said Chief James Campbell. In late 2019, GCFR acquired one of these devices to try and saw a seventeen percent increase in patients who regained a pulse after experiencing a cardiac arrest according to Chief Campbell. The Department also had a ten percent increase in patients who survived an out of hospital cardiac arrest and were discharged home.

According to data published by the American Heart Association, only twenty-nine percent of patients can expect to regain a pulse after experiencing a non-traumatic out of hospital cardiac arrest and only nine percent of patients will be discharged from the hospital. During GCFR’s trial period, forty-seven percent of all non-traumatic cardiac arrest patients transported regained a pulse, and thirteen percent were discharged from the hospital back to their homes.

“With the addition of these devices to all of our units, Gilchrist County Fire Rescue aims to continue improving this statistic and providing the highest level of pre-hospital care to the citizens and visitors of Gilchrist County,” Chief Campbell said.