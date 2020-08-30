GCSD student numbers are down this school year

Share !



The student numbers at Bell and Trenton schools are down from last school term by a total of 249 students.

A total of 2,546 students are attending school at the actual school campuses. Another 278 students are attending Gilchrist Virtual School.

This is the breakdown from each school. Bell Elementary School has a total of 498 students attending school and 75 students attending Virtual School. That is a total of 573 students enrolled and when schools closed in March BES had 662 students, a difference of 89 students, making enrollment down by 13%.

Trenton Elementary had 722 students enrolled at the start of school on August 10. Some 74 TES students are attending Virtual school for a total of 796. When school closed in March TES had 865 students enrolled for a difference of 69 students, down by 7.90%.

Bell Middle High School started this year with 550 students attending school in Bell and another 70 students attending Virtual school for a total of 620 students. At the end of school in March there were 639 students attending school at BMHS, down by 3%.

Trenton Middle High School has 527 students attending class at the school and 59 students attending Virtual school for a total of 586 students. When schools closed in March there were 658 students enrolled at TMHS. A total of 72 students did not return to school this term, so enrollment is down by 10.90% according to the Gilchrist County School District.