Lauren Roberts named American Star in Agriscience Finalists

Earlier this week Lauren Roberts was named an American Star in Agriscience Finalists for her research work while at Trenton High School. Four members are selected out of all the students who are to receive their American Degree this year at the National FFA Convention.

Lauren Roberts started her research supervised agricultural experience program (SAE) in tenth grade. Her project was to determine a non-lethal repellent for honey bees to keep them away from a crop until pesticides have degraded. She continually built upon her research through two additional projects, the most recent being South Eastern Watermelon Growers Perceptions of Pollinator Practices, where she worked with the National Watermelon Promotion Board. She has presented her research at the Gulf Coast Watermelon Growers Conference the last two years. She also was accepted to present her research at the American Association for Agricultural Education National Conference this spring. She was the only high school student accepted to present amongst college professors and graduate students.

Part of Lauren’a research also included creating solutions for bee keepers in Kenya as part of the Global Youth Conference where she had the opportunity to discuss her research with the Kenyan parliament. Two years ago she was named the State Winner for the Agricultural Research Proficiency and was the National winner this past October at the 2019 National FFA Convention.

When asked about receiving the nomination Lauren said, “It is truly an honor to represent my state and chapter as one of four finalist for the prestigious American Star in Agriscience. The years I have invested into my multi-level research studies on honey bees and watermelon pollination have certainly paid off with an added benefit of showcasing what women in S.T.E.M. can achieve. I’m thankful for both my ag teachers and professors at the University of Florida who advised me and the local watermelon industry that encouraged my future research findings.”

The American Star Awards represents the best of the best among thousands of American FFA Degree recipients. The award recognizes FFA members who have developed outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through the completion of a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program. A required activity in FFA, an SAE allows members to learn by doing.

Members can own and operate an agricultural business, intern at an

agricultural business or conduct an agriculture-based scientific experiment and report the results.

Other requirements to achieve the award include demonstrating top management skills; completing key agricultural education, scholastic and leadership requirements; and earning an American FFA Degree, the organization’s highest level of student accomplishment.

A panel of judges will interview the finalists and select one winner from each award category for the 93rd National FFA Convention and Expo, which will be held virtually in October 2020.