McElroy, Surrency and Smith Elected

38.33% vote in Primary Election.

When the final vote was counted in Gilchrist County a total of 4,659 votes were cast. 983 Democrates voted, 3,441 Republicans voted, 218 No Party Affiliation voted and 17 other party voted in the Primary Election. Gilchrist County has a total of 12,214 registered voters. There were a total of 1,434 absentee ballots and 811 early votes in this election.

In the Tax Collectors Race Michael McElroy won with a total of 2,731 votes over Terry Trail who had 1,897 votes.

The 2020 Superintendent of School had four candidates with no incumbent. Jim Surrency won with a total of 2,240 votes. Dr. Ronda Adkins followed with 1,373 votes. Cheri Brodeur came in third with 662 votes and Kevin L. Whitaker received 337 votes.

Darrell Smith won the County Commission, District 3, race with a total of 2,835 votes. Daniel Hart received 1,691 votes.

In the State Senate, District 5 race Gilchrist County voted 1,774 for Jennifer Bradley and 1,630 for Jason G. Holifield

All the local candidates in each race were Republicans.