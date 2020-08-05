Share !



There was a great turnout at the Republican Meet and Greet, with close to 75 people in attendance. Every local candidate was also there. They answered a few questions they were given in advance and then spoke on their own about their campaigns and ideas.

Representative Chuck Clemons was there, as was representatives from the Trump campaign, and Jennifer Bradley’s campaign for state Senate.

Everyone in attendance was reminded that all of our county-wide races will be over on August 18th. None of them will be on the November ballot, so it is important for everyone to vote.