Sheriff Schultz new Florida Sheriffs Association President

The Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA), one of the largest and most successful law enforcement associations in the nation, is pleased to announce its leadership for the 2020-2021 year. The newly-elected President, Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz, will preside over the association and work with the staff and board of directors to guide the efforts and direction of FSA and its 67 Sheriffs.

Sheriff Schultz started his career in 1992 as a correctional officer and dispatcher in Gilchrist County. Soon after, he decided to obtain his law enforcement credentials and crossed over to a neighboring county where he earned work experience. Over the next several years, Sheriff Schultz worked at Lancaster Correctional Institution, the Chiefland Police Department, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, and as an investigator for the State Attorney’s Office and the Public Defender’s Office. In 2012, he was elected the Sheriff of Gilchrist County.

“Gilchrist County is a small, agricultural county with only two public schools and one red light,” Sheriff Schultz explains. “It has about 18,000 people living in it, which means as Sheriff, those people look to you in times of crisis. You have to show calm in a storm.”

And that’s exactly what he did. Sheriff Schultz was re-elected in 2016 and has earned several awards and honors for his exceptional leadership. Schultz received the “Outstanding Service, Beyond the Call of Duty” Award from the Chiefland Police Department in 1997, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for Levy County Sheriff’s Office in 2000, and served as the Florida Sheriffs Association Board of Directors treasurer. This past year, he served as FSA’s Vice President under Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.