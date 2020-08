Share !



Kaitlyn Scelzi will be going to Arizona Christian University as a junior to receive her bachelor’s degree in Biology. She will then apply to medical school. Kaitlyn is the daughter of Chris and Janice Scelzi and granddaughter of Nancy and Buddy Kight. Kaitlyn earned her AA from Florida Gateway College while dual enrolled at Trenton High School. Kaitlyn’s first day at ACU will be August 24, 2020, she will be living on campus. Congratulations Kaitlyn, and go Phoenix!