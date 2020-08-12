Time to early vote, Primary Election Tuesday, August 18

Share !



Early Voter showing her identification to Lisa Darus of the Gilchrist County Supervisor of Elections Office. Tracy Sanders was handing early voters their ballots. Connie Sanchez, the Supervior of Elections, set up the early voting so voters move in a large circle to promote distancing.

As of noon on Tuesday, August 11, 11.69% of the registered voters in Gilchrist County had voted by Early Vote or Mail in Ballots. Precinct 1A in Trenton has the best voter turnout so far with 27.57% of voters casting the ballots. Early Voting ends on Saturday, August 15 at 6 p.m. Voters can stop in and vote at the Supervior of Elections Office at the Gilchrist County Courthouse starting at 8 a.m. The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 18 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.