2020 Bell Varsity Volleyball Team

Back row, left to right: Adriana Vasquez, Sydney Waddle, Ashlee Thomas, Taria Liles, Coach Drue Barry, Maddy Sapp, Michelle Heilig, Emma Hutto, Stacy Waddle. Front row, left to right: Jenith Hodge, Melonie Piechocki, and Shelby Waddle.
The Varsity Lady Bulldogs Volleyball team opened their 2020 season with a win. The bulldogs traveled to Lake Butler to take on the Fighting Tigers of Union County.
In the first game the Lady Bulldogs won 25-16, game two was 25-23, and game three was 25-13. Winning three in a row wins the match.
Key players in the matchup were Maddy Sapp who had a total of 15 kills; Taria Liles with 12 kills, 5 aces, and 12 digs; Emma Hutto had 19 assists, and 2 aces; and Ashlee Thomas the blocks with 5 total.
Great job girls! At press time, on Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs were heading to Gainesville to take on the Lady Eagles of Oak Hall.

