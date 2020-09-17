2020 Runnin’ Bulldogs Cross Country

Share !



The Runnin’ Bulldogs Cross Country Team started their 2020 season on Saturday, September 5th in Bell with the “Runnin’ Bulldog Labor Day Invitational”. The Runnin’ Bulldogs ran against teams from Branford and Chiefland on a hot and humid Saturday morning.

For the Lady Bulldogs, three runners finished in the top ten. Jaden Reiss placed 5th with a time of 24 minutes, 59 seconds followed by Senior Sabrina Holmes who finished with a time of 26 minutes, 03 seconds. Holmes finished in 7th place. Rayanah Mkuu placed 10th with a time of 27 minutes and 35 seconds.

On the boy’s side, four runners placed 5th through 8th places. Nolan Gray led the Bulldogs with a time of 24 minutes and 39 seconds, followed by Caelum Surrency in 6th place running in 25 minutes, 52 seconds. Evan Cobb and Sawyer Downing finished 7th and 8th with times of 27 minutes, 38 seconds and 28 minutes, 36 seconds.

“This was our first meet of the year and we have a very young team”, head coach Brad Surrency stated. “I am looking for better times as we head into the bulk of our season. We have been running hard since summer and these runners have shown that they are up to the challenge of a tough schedule.”

The Runnin’ Bulldogs travel to Trenton on September 8th, run at Chiefland on September 15th and will head to Lake City to participate in the annual Alligator Lake Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, September 19th. They will finish up the month of September visiting Trenton again on the 22nd and running in the Live Oak Invitational on Saturday, September 26th.