2020 Trenton Cross Country

On Saturday, September 5, Trenton’s Cross Country Team traveled to Ocala to run in the Florida Horse Park Invitational. This event is sponsored each year and organized by B3R Sports. It was a well-organized race and everyone did a great job.

There were four girls running in the Varsity Girls division. This race was a 5K which is approximately 3.1 miles. Results were: Abigail Griffis with 26:00, Carol Lynn Drilling with 27:48, Hailey Griffis with 27:53 and Jessica Alvarado with 31:36.

The JV Boys were next up to represent Trenton, also running the 5K course. Jonah Johnson finished with a time of 23:35 and Nathan Gray with 24:52.

Elizabeth Lord was the lone runner in the Girls JV 5K race. She finished with a time of 30:52.

In previous races leading up to the Middle School Divisions, several runners were really struggling with the heat and requiring medical attention. Because of this, the Middle School Boys and Girls’ races were combined into one race. Trenton had six runners in the Middle School combined race. This race was a 3K (1.9 miles). Laine Sheffield finished with a time of 13:55, Noah Owens with 18:13, Braxton Solowski with 18:38, Gus Ayers with 18:46, Zaiden Bon with 18:50 and Grace Perry with 21:10.

Although this event has no bearing on FHSAA standings, this was a great experience for all of the runners, both new and seasoned, to see how to prepare themselves for their 2020 Cross Country season. Although some of the runners were a little disappointed in their times, Coach James Johnson assured them this was merely an event to give them the experience, and a base line of where they are as individuals, and as a team. Anyone who has ran long or short distances knows, the more you run the faster you run, and the colder it gets outside the faster you run as well.