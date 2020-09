Share !



Left to right: 6th Grade Attendants: Brayleigh Skelton and Wyatt VanLandingham; 11th Grade Attendants: Alexis Hill and Clayton Bass; 10th Grade Attendants: Aurianna Castor and Walker Holder; 9th Grade Attendants: Rayanna Chapman and Zachary Dumas; 8th Grade Attendants: Nevaeh Pogue and Tanner Swilley; 7th Grade Attendants: Jackson Gentry and Ainslee Welbers.