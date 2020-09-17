2020 Trenton Homecoming plans underway

Share !



Trenton High School Homecoming is planned for the week of Sept. 21-25. This year’s theme is 90’s Sitcoms. The dress up days for homecoming week are Movies of the 90’s on Monday, Tie Dye Tuesday, Wednesday is 90 year old day, Thursday is Grunge Day and Friday is Spirit day.

Tiger Growl will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the football field, tickets are $3 and prefered field seating will be $4. Limited tickets will be sold.

The THS homecoming parade will be on Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m. Line up will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. The parade route will be starting this year at the city park, traveling down Main Street, turning onto 307A, and ending at TES.

Parade entry forms will be available at the THS front office along with parade permission slips.

If you have any questions please email Jennifer Wingate at wingatej@mygcsd.org or call 352-463-3219. All entry forms will be due by Tuesday, September 22nd!

The annual homecoming football game will be held on Friday, September 25 and the Tigers will take on the Wildwood Wildcats at 7:30. Arrive early for a seat and to see some of the homecoming pregame activities.