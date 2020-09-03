2020 Trenton Varsity Football Team

Share !



Top row, left to right: Coach Jacob Ertzberger , Coach Chet Normand, Coach Wendell Roberts, Coach Wes Lackey, Coach Lyle Wilkerson, Head Coach Bill Wiles, Coach Terry Parrish, Coach Hunter Parrish, Coach John Perry , and Trainer Joe Schildwachter. Fifth row, left to right: Angel Garcia, Todd Bass, Kolby Wright, Blain Dorsett, Clayton Bass, Jonah Johnson, Nathan Michael, Curtis McConnell. Fourth row, left to right: Brent Carlisle, Zachary Dumas, Riley Hodge, Patrick Cheaves, Owen Yates, Gabe Mitchell, Alex Brown, Wyatt Allen, and Team Chaplain Doug Russell. Third row, left to right: Briar Mitchell, Alex Norman, Nick Desciptris, Preston Blankenship, Trevor Durden, Nathaniel Dumas, Connor Balanis, Tavin Brown, and Austin Roberts. Second row, left to right: Coach Edwin Norris, Caleb Morgan, Jovante Clemons, Mason Smith, John Cruz, Caleb Gossman, Kyle Pollock, Kaken Hafner, Tristin Sloan, Austin Woodward. Front row, left to right: Tyler Perry, Jacob Guthrie, Riley Buck, KJ Williams, Jordan Fulmer, Patterson Wiles, Jaxon NesSmith, Jalen Riess, and Julius Johnson. - Photo by Lisa Rowland Photography