Alice White passes away at 105

Citizen’s of Gilchrist County were saddened to learn that Alice White, known by many as “Miss Alice,” passed away on Monday morning, September 21.

Miss Alice was born on January 17, 1915, she was married to the late Willis White of Trenton.

She loved attending church, baking cakes, fishing and her many friends throughout the Trenton area.

She had a favorite quote which she lived her life by, “Treat everybody just like you want to be treated and you will get along good in this world.”