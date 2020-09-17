Bagby and Smith will compete at National Agriscience Fair

Share !



Elizabeth (Lizzie) Bagby and Madalynn (Maddie) Smith of the Bell Middle FFA Chapter have advanced to National Finalist in the National FFA Agriscience Fair.

The National Agriscience fair is extremely competitive and it is an honor to have our school represented on the national level. They will now compete in a virtual presentation submitted by Wednesday, September 16th, against the top ten finalists in the country for the coveted national champion title in October.

There will be a livestreaming broadcast on Wednesday, October 28th at 2:00 p.m. on the National FFA Website. The top three finalists in the Agriscience Fair will be participating in that broadcast. Please wish these girls good luck, they deserve it!

Debbie Jones

Bell Middle FFA Advisor