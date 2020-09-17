Bell unable to slow Bucs offensive

Share !



The Branford Bucs traveled to Bell to face the Bulldogs Friday night in the season opener for the host. This game was very even in the first half as the score was 0-0 at intermission. The Bucs scored 21 points in the 3rd period to build a decisive momentum going into the final period. Branford’s Bodhi White broke loose on a 70-yard scoring run in the opening minute of the final period. Caden Coker kicked a PAT to give the Bucs a 28-0 lead.

The Bulldogs put together an offensive drive in the fourth period that put Bell on the scoreboard 28-6.