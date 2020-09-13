Betty Cribbs Obituary

Share !



Betty Cribbs, surrounded by her loving family, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was 88 years old. She was born on February 14, 1932 to Duma and Ila Duke of Archer.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Lester Cribbs. Betty and Lester were married 72 years at the time of his death. Betty is also preceded in death by her son, Bob Cribbs; brothers, Ed Duke, Vernon Duke, Bobby Duke, Johnny Duke and Jack Duke.

She is survived by her sons, Dave (Eunice) Cribbs of Williston and Bruce Cribbs of Alachua; daughter, Pat (Donnie) Watson of Williston; brother Billy (Mary Ann) Duke of Windermere; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Betty loved to fish for redbellies on the Suwannee River. Her passion was working in her yard. She loved to plant and transplant flowers, trees and shrubs. She was a member of Trenton Church of God for many years, where she played the piano and also taught Sunday School for more than 40 years. She moved to Williston in 2017 and soon settled in to worshipping with family at the Williston Church of God, where she briefly sang in the choir.

Everyone that met her quickly saw her strength and knew of her love for God and her family. Betty will surely be missed by all who knew her.

Services in honor of Betty will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Williston Church of God. The family will receive visitors at the church at 6:00 pm. Interment will follow the service at Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston.

