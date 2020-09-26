Cambridge Christian defeats Trenton

Share !



The Cambridge Christian Lancers proved to be the team of the evening Friday night as they defeated the (1-1) Trenton Tigers, 24-6 in The Jungle.

The Lancers scored 10 points in the 1st period and 7 points in the 2nd period to hold a comfortable 17-0 lead at halftime. Cambridge scored a touchdown and PAT in the 3rd period to take a 24-0 lead. The Tigers scored in the last few minutes of the final period as the game ended 24-6.

Trenton will now prepare for Homecoming 2020, as the Tigers will host eighth ranked Wildwood. The Wildcats come into this game 2-0 with victories over Crescent City and St Joseph Academy. This “Friday Night Lights” will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Go Tigers.