Community Open House for the Suncoast Connector Sept. 29 in Trenton

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announces a public meeting to which all persons are invited.

The Open House will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Open House will be held at the Gilchrist County Woman’s Club, 2107 S. Bronson Memorial Hwy (CR 339), Trenton, FL 32693. The Woman’s Club is located just past the County Jail on County Road 339.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host a Community Open House to share information about the Florida Multi-Use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance. The (M-CORES) Suncoast Connector extends from Citrus County to Jefferson County. (This large toll road is expected to go though Levy, Gilchrist and Dixie Counties, as well as Taylor, Lafayette and Madison on its way north.)

The purpose of the Community Open House is to provide an opportunity for the public to view information presented at the Task Force meetings for the Suncoast Connector.

There will be two different ways for the public to participate in this open house: in-person and online (virtual).

The in-person Community Open House will take place at the Gilchrist County Woman’s Club. Attendees will be able to view displays, speak to project staff and submit handwritten comments.

Those wishing to view the same materials online (virtual) without visiting the Community Open House can visit www.FloridaMCORES.com anytime beginning Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Comments can be submitted through the website, by email to FDOT.Listens@dot.state.fl.us, or by mail to 605 Suwannee St, MS 54, Tallahassee, FL 32399-0450. All comments will be part of the public record.

Public engagement is a critical element of the M-CORES program. Both in-person and online (virtual) options are now offered for all M-CORES events and meetings. As safety remains FDOT’s top priority, enhanced safety and sanitation measures will continue to be taken at all in-person M-CORES events, including: Using CDC-recommended products to sanitize high-touch areas before, during and after the event. Requiring all FDOT and consultant staff to wear masks. Requesting that all attendees wear masks. Providing hand sanitizer and masks for attendees. Limiting the number of people in a room at one time to 50. Utilizing signage and other tools to facilitate social distancing. Implementing the use of single use sign-in materials and speaker cards.