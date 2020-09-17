Construction begins on new Dollar General

Share !



The new Dollar General Store in Bell is underway. The site plan states the store will be 10,640 square feet with 43 parking spaces. There will also be landscape buffers around the building. The project developer is the Hix Snedeker Company from Daphne, Alabama.

It was reported that Dollar General is no longer building the larger format Dollar General Markets like in Bronson. The new store in Bell will have fresh produce, cooler cases, frozen food cases and a lot more grocery items than the current Bell store has.

Dollar General reports “A smaller-box format along with a relatively limited offering of products helps the company maintain a low-cost structure and thereby remain competitive on prices.”

Dollar General has more than 16,000 stores in 44 states. Most stores are located in small to mid-size communities.

The new store is located on 129 south of the current Dollar General.