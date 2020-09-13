Darby Allen to be new Assistant Superintendent

Share !



During the September 1 Gilchrist County School Board meeting, Board Members’ vote was unanimous for Darby Allen to become the new Assistant Superintendent. The position became open after longtime Assistant Superintendent Ronda Parrish resigned for a job with NEFEC (North East Florida Educational Consortium).

Darby Allen came to the Gilchrist County School District three years ago as the Director of Elementary Education. She previously worked for the Levy County School District as a teacher and Principal at Chiefland Middle School and Cedar Key School. Allen grew up in Wilcox and attended Elementary School in Bell.

Allen said, “I am very excited for the opportunity to assist Dr. Surrency as we continue to ensure our schools are safe and secure while maintaining high academic standards! I am honored to serve Gilchrist County.”

Mandy Brock will be the new Director of Special Programs. The Director of Special programs position is held by Dr. Jim Surrency who was elected Gilchrist County Superintendent of Schools during the Primary Election. Dr. Surrency will officially become the Superintendent in November.

Brock has worked for the GCSD for the past 21 years. During that time she served as Middle School and High School Guidance Counselor and from 2013 until current is a Staffing Specialist in the Special Programs Department. Brock said, “I feel like all of these positions have helped to prepare me for the Director of Special Programs. I am excited and look forward to the challenge of my new role.”