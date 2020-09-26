Gilchrist Rotary becomes a 100% Paul Harris Fellows Club

Share !



The September 21, 2020 Gilchrist County Rotary Club meeting was a very special event. A total of 31 Paul Harris Fellowships were awarded, which makes Gilchrist County Rotary Club a 100% Paul Harris Club.

This is a very special recognition for the club and in July, District Governor Jan Pooley sent the club congratulations on the accomplishment. “Even though these times are challenging, it’s a wonderful time to have the servant hear of being a Rotarian,” said District Governor Pooley.

Rotarian Charlie Smith stated that the club actually became a 100% Paul Harris Fellowship Club on December 31, 2019. The club had planned to celebrate the club’s 80th anniversary and becoming a Paul Harris Club during a banquet which was canceled due to Covid-19.

Funds raised by Paul Harris Fellowships which are in the billions of dollars are used to fight polio and provide clean drinking water for several countries.

Charlie Smith presented Paul Harris Fellowships to Natasha Allen, the late Bill Cummings and his wife Maxine Cummings.

Spouses who received Paul Harris Fellowships were Pamela D. Burt, Sheila Frazier, Cindy Gray, Xina Leggett and Steve Buckles.

Current members who were not Paul Harris Fellows already received a framed certificate and pin on Monday. Those receiving the fellowships were Scott Akins, Daniel Beyer, Stephanie Barron, Holly Creel, Stephanie Douglas, Aaron Haynes, Joanne Halter, Stephanie Hunt, Karen Jones, Justin Jones, Judge Sheree Lancaster, Lindsey Lander, Michael Lakner, Michael McElroy, Robert Moeller, Rosemary McDaniel, Dana Nicholson, Todd Newton, Amy Owens, Heather Snellgrove, Jennifer Wilkerson, Rick Washburn and Chris Weatherilt.

The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, $1000 to the Rotary Foundation. Rotary established the recognition in 1957 to encourage and show appreciation for substantial contributions.

D. Ray Harrison was the Club’s first Paul Harris Fellow and he is also the longest standing member of the local Rotary Club. Harrison has been a member for the past 56 years.