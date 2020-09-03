Large RV Park may be coming to Northeast Gilchrist County

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

The Gilchrist County Planning Commission aka the Gilchrist County Commission will consider a Special Use Permit on property zoned Agriculture (A-2) and (A-5) land use. The Public Hearing will be held on Monday, September 21, at 4:30 p.m.

The Special Use Permit 2020-07 was requested by Gary Dounson of Gary Dounson & Associates for Aliventures, LLC of Miami, which owns the 120 acres of property. If passed, the property will be used to build Pine Ridge RV Park which will include 374 RV sites, a swimming pool area that is a 66 foot x 94 foot Minnie Ginnie Pool and includes a 20 foot wrap around deck, and a small salt water pool. A 25 foot by 30 foot children’s game arcade, 40 foot by 80 foot general store/sandwich shop, and an outdoor seasonal farmers market are included in the plans. Also, they plan to build a 30 foot x 40 foot gopher tortoise theater and a large office/reception building, maintenance building, three individual small Distributed Wastewater Treatment Systems with a central waste water collection system to serve all the RV sites and buildings, water treatment plant and a caretaker home. The sight plan design includes twelve 20 foot by 36 foot bath houses, nature trails and a dedicated conservation area.

The Suwannee River Water Management District classifies the property in a flood zone (Zone A). Zone A means the area has 1% annual chance of flooding and a 26% chance of flooding in a 30 year span of time.

This property is located in North East Gilchrist County off of SR 47 just north of the Jiffy Store 1580, a convenience store owned by Hudson Foods, and the Custom Pine Straw facility. The property is about midway between the convenience store and the Santa Fe River on the East (right) side of SR 47. The description on the SUP is 5700 Block of NE SR 47, High Springs, in Gilchrist County, Tax Parcel 05-08-16-0002-0030.

Aliventures, LLC also owns another 80 acres of property which joins the 120 acres that is to be developed into an overnight RV park.

The County will be posting signs with the Public Hearing information on property located within 400 feet of this property. Also notices will be mailed to property owners near this property.