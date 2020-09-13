Remembering 9/11 19 years later

Share !



On Friday, September 11, the country will once again pause to remember the events that occurred on September 11, 2001, some 19 years ago.

When hijacked airplanes slammed into the World Trade Center towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, DC and a field in Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 innocent people lost their lives. Some 400 brave firefighters and policeman rushed into the burning Towers to rescue people trapped inside and lost their lives. Nineteen terrorists connected to al-Qaeda carried out the events of that sad day.