September 10, 2020 Legals

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2020-DR-155

Division: DR

Jorge Alberto Matute Diaz,

Petitioner,

and

Maria Isabel Portillo Reyes,

Respondent.

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION

OF MARRIAGE

TO: Maria Isabel Portillo Reyes

Santa Marta Choloma

Cortes, Honduras

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jorge Alberto Matute Diaz, whose address is 942 SW 22nd Ct, Bell, FL 32619 on or before September 17, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: August 17, 2020

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. Aug. 20, 27, Sept. 3, 10, 2020.

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000057-CAAM

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR MID-STATE CAPITAL CORPORATION 2004-1 TRUST

Plaintiff,

vs.

SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, JOHN DOE,

Defendant.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Final Judgement dated June 9, 2020 entered in Civil Case No. 21-2018-CA-000057-CAAM in Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR MID-STATE CAPITAL CORPORATION 2004-1 TRUST, Plaintiff and SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, are Defendant(s), Clerk of Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash beginning at 11:00 AM at www.gilchist.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statues on September 21, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to-wit:

THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE WEST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, EXCEPT FOR ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY.

Property Address; 5050 NE 80th Ave., High Springs, FL 32643.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Gilchrist County, Florida

Sue Smith

DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT

Submitted By: Jason M Vanslette

Kelley Kronenberg

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Service Email: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

Pub. August 27 and September 3, 2020

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0009-TD

Certificate Number: 970.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property: LOT 248 UNIT 1 WAC CAMP 91/18 92/26 101/148 118/103 2003/6756 2004/1498 2007/1627 2007/3865

Assessed to: JOSEPH DONATO, TARA DONATO

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of October, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 3, 10, 17, 24, 2020

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 2019-CA-00036

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.

Plaintiff,

VS.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALLOTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE GLEASON, et al,

Defendants

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: DAVID SCOTT GLEASON

Last Known Adress:

184 SW PEACH GLEN,

HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOT ONE IN CAIN MILL WOODS SUBDIVISION, FIRST ADDITION, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 62, GILCHRIST COUNTY PUBLIC RECORDS, ALL IN SECTIONS 23 AND 24, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before September 30, 2020, a date at least thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the Gilchrist County Journal and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court on the 28th day of August, 2020.

Todd Newton

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: Sue Smith Deputy Clerk

Pub. September 3 and 10, 2020

_________________

FLORIDA PACE

FUNDING AGENCY

NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE

UNIFORM METHOD

OF COLLECTING

NON-AD VALOREM

ASSESSMENTS

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Florida PACE Funding Agency, a public body corporate and politic, (the “Agency”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(2), (3) and (4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within the area encompassed by the boundaries of every county in Florida, or any of the municipalities therein, subscribing to or served by the Agency’s statewide provision of funding and financing to construct or pay for energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes (collectively, the “Qualifying Improvements”). By law and resolution of the Agency, a property owner may apply to the Agency for funding and financing of a Qualifying Improvement. The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and are only imposed by the Agency with the prior written consent authorized by or on behalf of affected property owners who determine to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the Agency. The Agency is authorized by law to fund and finance Qualifying Improvements and is required to annually collect repayment by non-ad valorem assessments. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, at a public hearing to be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, November 10, 2020, the Airport Board Room, Kissimmee Gateway Airport Administrative Offices, 401 Dyer Boulevard, Kissimmee, Florida or at such date and time via teleconferencing in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order 20-69 as amended or supplemented. Such resolution will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy – which is the entirety of the State of Florida. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at the office of Counterpointe Energy Solutions (FL) LLC, Third Party Administrator for the Florida PACE Funding Agency, 2600 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 163, Maitland, Florida 32751, email: gov@counterpointees.com. All interested persons are invited to present oral comments at the public hearing and/or submit written comments to the Board at the above address. Written comments should be received by the Agency on or before November 3, 2020. Any persons desiring to present oral comments should appear at the public hearing. In the event any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Agency with respect to any matter related to the consideration of the resolution at the above-mentioned public hearing, a record of the proceeding may be needed and in such an event, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the public hearing is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is to be based. Any person requiring a special accommodation at this meeting due to disability or physical impairment or need for an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the Agency at 850-400-PACE (7223) at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. If hearing impaired, Florida Relay Service numbers for assistance are (800) 955-8771 (tdd) or (800) 955-8770 (voice).

By Order of the Board of Directors of the Florida PACE Funding Agency on July 31, 2020.

Pub. September 10, 17, 24 and

October 1, 2020

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR THE EIGTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 212020CP000037CP

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MICHEAL EILEEN CHAPMAN, Deceased.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MICHEAL EILEEN CHAPMAN,, deceased, whose date of death was July 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED

NOT WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is September 10, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Lindsey B. Lander, Esq. Florida Bar No. 144339 330 SW 1st Avenue

Trenton, FL 32593

Personal Representative

Doris Pearson Dresel

122 Snider Road,

New Carlisle, Ohio 45344

Pub. September 10 and 17, 2020

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 212020CP000021CP

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CARLA C. EATON, Deceased.

___________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Carla C. Eaton, deceased, whose date of death was December 16, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED

NOT WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is September 10, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative Lindsey B. Lander, Esq. Florida Bar No. 144339

330 SW 1st Avenue

Trenton, FL 32593

Personal Representative

Dawn Y. Eaton

7950 SW County Road 307

Trenton, FL 32693-5654

Pub. September 10 and 17, 2020

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Suwannee River Water Management District will meet on the following dates and times for our next Fiscal Year (October 2020-September 2021). Board meetings will begin at 9:00 a.m. at District Headquarters, unless otherwise noted. Committee Meetings and Workshops (when scheduled), will follow the Governing Board Meetings unless otherwise announced. All dates, times and locations are subject to change. Please view our website at mysuwanneeriver.com for the most current information. All meetings are open to the public.

Suwannee River Water Management District Governing Board Meeting Dates (October 2020-September 2021)

10/13/2020

11/10/2020

12/8/2020

1/12/2021

2/9/2021

3/9/2021

4/13/2021

5/11/2021

6/8/2021

7/13/2021

8/10/2021

9/14/2021: *(Board Meeting: 3:00 PM - First Public Hearing on FY 2021-2022 Tentative Millage and Budget: 5:05 PM)

9/27/2021-MONDAY:*(Board Meeting, Workshops, &/or Committee Meetings: 3:00 PM - Final Public Hearing on FY 2021-2022 Millage and Budget: 5:05 PM)

Pub. September 10, 2020

__________________