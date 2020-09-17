September 17, 2020 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0009-TD

Certificate Number: 970.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property: LOT 248 UNIT 1 WAC CAMP 91/18 92/26 101/148 118/103 2003/6756 2004/1498 2007/1627 2007/3865

Assessed to: JOSEPH DONATO, TARA DONATO

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of October, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 3, 10, 17, 24, 2020

FLORIDA PACE

FUNDING AGENCY

NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE

UNIFORM METHOD

OF COLLECTING

NON-AD VALOREM

ASSESSMENTS

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Florida PACE Funding Agency, a public body corporate and politic, (the “Agency”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(2), (3) and (4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within the area encompassed by the boundaries of every county in Florida, or any of the municipalities therein, subscribing to or served by the Agency’s statewide provision of funding and financing to construct or pay for energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes (collectively, the “Qualifying Improvements”). By law and resolution of the Agency, a property owner may apply to the Agency for funding and financing of a Qualifying Improvement. The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and are only imposed by the Agency with the prior written consent authorized by or on behalf of affected property owners who determine to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the Agency. The Agency is authorized by law to fund and finance Qualifying Improvements and is required to annually collect repayment by non-ad valorem assessments. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, at a public hearing to be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, November 10, 2020, the Airport Board Room, Kissimmee Gateway Airport Administrative Offices, 401 Dyer Boulevard, Kissimmee, Florida or at such date and time via teleconferencing in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order 20-69 as amended or supplemented. Such resolution will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy – which is the entirety of the State of Florida. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at the office of Counterpointe Energy Solutions (FL) LLC, Third Party Administrator for the Florida PACE Funding Agency, 2600 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 163, Maitland, Florida 32751, email: gov@counterpointees.com. All interested persons are invited to present oral comments at the public hearing and/or submit written comments to the Board at the above address. Written comments should be received by the Agency on or before November 3, 2020. Any persons desiring to present oral comments should appear at the public hearing. In the event any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Agency with respect to any matter related to the consideration of the resolution at the above-mentioned public hearing, a record of the proceeding may be needed and in such an event, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the public hearing is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is to be based. Any person requiring a special accommodation at this meeting due to disability or physical impairment or need for an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the Agency at 850-400-PACE (7223) at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. If hearing impaired, Florida Relay Service numbers for assistance are (800) 955-8771 (tdd) or (800) 955-8770 (voice).

By Order of the Board of Directors of the Florida PACE Funding Agency on July 31, 2020.

Pub. September 10, 17, 24 and

October 1, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR THE EIGTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 212020CP000037CP

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MICHEAL EILEEN CHAPMAN, Deceased.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MICHEAL EILEEN CHAPMAN,, deceased, whose date of death was July 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED

NOT WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is September 10, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Lindsey B. Lander, Esq. Florida Bar No. 144339 330 SW 1st Avenue

Trenton, FL 32593

Personal Representative

Doris Pearson Dresel

122 Snider Road,

New Carlisle, Ohio 45344

Pub. September 10 and 17, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 212020CP000021CP

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CARLA C. EATON, Deceased.

___________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Carla C. Eaton, deceased, whose date of death was December 16, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED

NOT WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is September 10, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative Lindsey B. Lander, Esq. Florida Bar No. 144339

330 SW 1st Avenue

Trenton, FL 32593

Personal Representative

Dawn Y. Eaton

7950 SW County Road 307

Trenton, FL 32693-5654

Pub. September 10 and 17, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, serving also as the Planning and Zoning Board, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Site and Development Plan Approval, in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida, on September 28, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2020-03

A request by the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, Owner, requesting Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval for construction of a pole barn with concrete floor, being approximately 24 feet long by 24 feet wide, which will require a lot combination and unity of title, in a Commercial Intensive (C-I) Zoning District. The location is 113 NW Eleventh Avenue and 119 NW Eleventh Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Tax Parcel Number 09-10-15-0000-0017-0000, and 09-10-15-0000-0018-0000, being approximately 0.151 acres, and 0.121 acres, more or less.

A copy of the application is on file at Trenton City Hall, 500 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the application.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. September 17, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, serving also as the Planning and Zoning Board, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Site and Development Plan Approval, in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida, on September 28, 2020 at 5:45 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2020-04

A request by Stephanie White, as applicant, for Baritt Enterprises, Inc., Owner, requesting Site and Development Plan Approval for an approximately 377 square feet addition/alteration of a site, for a roof over/porch extension area, in a Commercial Central Business District (C-CBD) Zoning District. The location address is 115 NW Second Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Tax Parcel Number 16-10-15-0048-0013-0040, and being approximately 0.321 acres, more or less.

A copy of the application is on file at Trenton City Hall, 500 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the application.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. September 17, 2020

IN AND FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No. 21-2020-CP-000036

IN RE the Estate of:

LESLIE ANN WARREN, Deceased.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Leslie Ann Warren, whose date of death was February 3, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is September 17, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Lindsey Lander, Esq. FBN 144339 330 SW 1st Avenue

Trenton, FL 32693

352-463-1025

Personal Representative

Lisa Young

Pub. September 17 and 24, 2020

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, 2005 Dodge Caravan, VIN #1D4GP45R35B313017, will be sold at Public Auction on September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 at Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., (352) 493-1818.

Pub. September 17, 2020

NOTICE

The Gilchrist Clerk’s office is pleased to announce that foreclosure sales will be hosted online by Realauction.com. The website, https://gilchrist.realforeclose.com will be open to the public on September 14, 2020. The first sale to be conducted online is scheduled for September 21, 2020.

In order to become familiar with the online venue, you are invited to attend an internet based training Please contact the Customer Service Center at 1-877-361-7325 or via email at customerservice@realauction.com in order to receive the instructions.

Pub. September 17, 2020

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. Preliminary Plat-Hagan Estates Phase 2- A request by Christopher A. Gmuer, P.E., of Gmuer Engineering, LLC, as applicant and agent for REPJHB, Inc. and GEM Property, LLC, for Preliminary Subdivision Plat Review and approval of a proposed subdivision on a parcel of land in an Agriculture 1 (A-1) Land Use category located on approximately 36.00 acres (per property appraiser’s office) and 33.54 acres, more or less (per survey), located southeast of the City of Trenton, Florida and west of Gilchrist County Road Number 319. The location address shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office is SE CR 319, and the Tax Parcel No. is 22-10-15-0000-0009-0000. The property is further described by a lengthy metes and bounds legal description.

4:30 p.m. SUP 2020-07- A request by Gary Dounson, of Gary Dounson & Associates, Inc., as applicant and agent for Aliventures, LLC, owner, for approval of a Special Use Permit for a proposed Overnight Recreational Park (RV Park), with 374 RV sites, a swimming pool/clubhouse, children’s game arcade, general store/sandwich shop, outdoor seasonal farmers market, gopher tortoise theater, office/reception building, maintenance building, three individual small Distributed Wastewater Treatment Systems with a central waste water collection system to serve all RV sites and buildings, water treatment plant, caretaker home, 12 bath houses, nature trails and a dedicated conservation area, in an Agriculture (A-2) and (A-5) land use category, located on approximately 120.00 acres of land with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser as NE SR 47, and project address shown by the applicant as located in the 5700 Block of NE SR 47, High Springs, Gilchrist County, Florida 32643. Tax Parcel Number: 05-08-16-0000--0002-0030.

5:00 p.m. SUP 2020-08- A request by Justin Barron, as applicant, Paul Wilkinson, owner, for approval of a Special Use Permit for use of an existing structure for a vehicle repair and welding shop, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category, located on approximately 19.09 acres of land with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as 3259 SW CR 341, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Tax Parcel Number: 21-09-14-0000-0001-0011.

5:15 p.m. FINAL Budget Hearing-

Resolution 2020-19 – FINAL Millage Rate

Resolution 2020-20 – FINAL Budget

Resolution 2020-21 – FINAL Millage Rate (M.S.T.U.)

Resolution 2020-22 – FINAL Budget (M.S.T.U.)

5:45 p.m. SUP 2020-09- A request by Vanessa Eisenhauer as applicant and owner, for approval of a Special Use Permit for a horse boarding and training facility with an addition and remodel of existing pole barn to include office, stalls, bathroom, apartment with loft bedroom, tack room, etcetera as shown on the plan, riding arena, and area for future parking, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category, located on a parcel where an existing residence and other improvements are located, on approximately 5.00 acres of land with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as 3760 SW 65th Street, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number: 01-10-14-0000-0001-0020.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. September 17, 2020

