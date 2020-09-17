September 17, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Roy A. Durden

Roy A. Durden, 71, of Bell, FL, went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. He was born to parents Grover and Maude Durden on October 12, 1948 in Trenton, FL and was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County. He loved spending time with his children, grandkids and family, he also enjoyed watching his beloved Florida Gators. Mr. Durden retired as a Corrections Officer and was of the Baptist faith.

He is preceded in death by his father, Grover Durden. He is survived by his mother, Maude Green Durden of Trenton, FL; his wife, Donna Keirnan Durden of Bell, FL; his daughters, Kimberly (Stuart) Vaughn of Lakeland, FL and Dawn Summers of Chiefland, FL; his son, Jason Durden of Bell, FL; his sisters, Betty Durden and Judy (Steve) Longfellow; his brothers, Randy (Diane) Durden, James (Harriet) Durden and David (Robin) Durden; grandchildren, Aaron (Leah) Martin, Trevor Durden, Trey Durden and Jace Durden; he is also survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Service in honor of Mr. Durden will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Watson Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Emily Kathryn Nelson

Emily Kathryn Nelson, 93, of Niceville, FL, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born to parents Stephen and Dolly Harris on October 7, 1926 in Bell, FL and had been a resident of Niceville since moving from Gainesville, FL 20 months ago. Mrs. Nelson proudly served her country in the US Navy. She retired as a Grant Specialist for the State of Florida and was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Nelson is preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, John H. Nelson. She is survived by her daughter, Marty Nelson Raab; her son, John “JP” Nelson; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family received friends at Watson Funeral Home on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 in the evening. A Graveside Service for Mrs. Nelson was held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wayfair Cemetery in Bell, FL.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

William M. “Willie” Orr

William M. “Willie” Orr, age 92, of Bell, FL, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Chiefland, FL. She was born on April 16, 1928 to parents, Joseph O. and Margaret Gay Murray in the town of Samsula, in Volusia County, FL and had made Bell her home since coming from Delray Beach, FL in 1976. Mrs. Orr was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bernie I. Orr and her son, Walton Orr. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret (James) Holt of Bell, FL; her son, Bernie I. (Joan) Orr of St. Lucie, FL, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service for Mrs. Orr was held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Bell, FL with Mr. Alan Harmon officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Carolyn Jordan Wiggins

Carolyn Jordan Wiggins, 85, of Live Oak, FL passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

The Live Oak native moved back to Live Oak in 2000 from Trenton, FL. She was a beautician, care giver and member of Beulah Baptist Church in Live Oak.

Mrs. Wiggins is survived by her sister-in-law, Alice Jordan of Live Oak and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16th at Beulah Baptist Cemetery with Rev. James Carrier officiating. Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory in Live Oak are handling the arrangements.

_______________

Joyce Ann Woodard

Joyce Ann Woodard, 88 of Newberry, FL, passed away on August 26, 2020 at Park Meadow Health and Rehabilitation center in Gainesville, FL. Joyce was born in Miami, FL and resided in Newberry for many years.

She is survived by her children, Diane Taylor, Elijah Taylor, Wesley Taylor, Kenneth Taylor and Howard Behrens.

A Service of Remembrance was held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Bronson Road Church in Newberry, FL with Pastor Andy Cook officiating.

Burial will be at a later date in Alabama.

Arrangements under the care of Milam Funeral Home, Newberry, FL.