September 24, 2020 Legals

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0009-TD

Certificate Number: 970.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property: LOT 248 UNIT 1 WAC CAMP 91/18 92/26 101/148 118/103 2003/6756 2004/1498 2007/1627 2007/3865

Assessed to: JOSEPH DONATO, TARA DONATO

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of October, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 3, 10, 17, 24, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of MASSAGE THERAPY FOR WOMEN located at 925 SW 2nd Avenue, TRENTON, FL 32693 in the County of GILCHRIST, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 24th day of September, 2020.

Signed: Robbi Coarsey, Owner.

Pub. September 24, 2020

_______________

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a referendum, a ballot summary of which appears below, will be considered on the November 3, 2020, Gilchrist County General Election Ballot.

REFERENDUM AMENDING TIME AND DAYS OF SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Presently, under current County Ordinance of Gilchrist County, Florida, alcoholic beverage sales are prohibited in any place holding a state license in the unincorporated areas of Gilchrist County after 2:00 A.M. on Sundays.

Should the Board of County Commissioners amend its ordinance to authorize alcoholic beverage sales in the unincorporated areas of the county on Sundays between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 12:00 midnight?

( ) Yes - For approval to allow Sunday sales of alcoholic beverages from 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 Midnight.

( ) No - Against approval to allow Sunday sales of alcoholic beverages from 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 Midnight.

Pub. September 24, October 1, 8, 15, 22, 2020

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD VIRTUAL BUSINESS MEETING WEDNESDAY,

OCTOBER 14, 2020

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a virtual business meeting Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board will hold a virtual business meeting by utilizing communications media technology as permitted by Florida Governor’s Executive Order No. 20-179 which extends Executive Order No. 2020-69 allowing local government bodies to utilize communications media technology, such as telephonic and video conferencing, as provided in Section 120.54(5)(b)2, Florida Statutes.

The business meeting will be conducted via communications media technology in the following format:

DIAL IN NUMBER:

Toll free 1.888.585.9008

CONFERENCE CODE:

864 183 272

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

For additional information or to obtain a copy of the agenda interested persons may contact: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; godfrey@ncfrpc.org or 352.955.2200. The meeting agenda and supporting materials will be posted at https://www.ncfprc.org/transportation-disadvantaged.

Any person may submit written or other physical evidence which he or she intends to offer into evidence during the business meeting to Lynn Godfrey, Senior Planner, at North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; or godfrey@ncfrpc.org.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Pub. September 24, 2020

_____________

NOTICE OF MEETING

GILCHRIST COUNTY

VALUE ADJUSTMENT BOARD

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Gilchrist County Value Adjustment Board will hold a Organizational Meeting on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

This meeting will be for the purpose of discussing and making available certain Laws and Rules of Procedure petitions to be heard by the Value Adjustment Board; hiring legal counsel; announcing a

tentative schedule for hearings; and fulfilling other duties as prescribed by Florida Statutes and Florida Administrative Code.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Todd Newton, VAB Clerk

Gilchrist County, Florida

Pub. September 24, 2020

_____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners, serving also as the Planning & Zoning Board, will meet in Regular Session Monday, September 28, 2020, at 5:30 pm or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Scheduled Guests

1. Powell & Jones, CPAs –

Annual Audit

D. Planning & Zoning Board

1. SP 2020-03 – Gilchrist County;

4H Clubhouse

2. SP 2020-04 – Baritt Enterprises;

City Bar

E. Unscheduled Guests

F. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, September 14, 2020

G. Action Items

1. Approval of Agreement with

SGS Contracting for CDBG

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. September 24, 2020

____________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

FINAL BUDGET HEARING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet on Monday, September 28, 2020, beginning at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Tentative Budget Hearing, September 14, 2020

D. Action Items

1. Resolution 2020-07, Final

Millage Rate for FY 2020/2021

2. Resolution 2020-08, Final

Budget for FY 2020/2021

E. Public Comment

F. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. September 24, 2020

__________________

IN AND FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No. 21-2020-CP-000036

IN RE the Estate of:

LESLIE ANN WARREN, Deceased.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Leslie Ann Warren, whose date of death was February 3, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is September 17, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Lindsey Lander, Esq. FBN 144339 330 SW 1st Avenue

Trenton, FL 32693

352-463-1025

Personal Representative

Lisa Young

Pub. September 17 and 24, 2020

_______________