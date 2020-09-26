September 24, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Kelly Lynn Crisci

Our beloved mother, Kelly Lynn Crisci, on September 12, 2020, gained her angel wings and joined her loved ones beyond those pearly gates in heaven to watch over us and wait for all those she loved to meet her there.

Kelly was born on March 15, 1964 to a loving mother, Marilyn Maxwell and her father, Philip King in Hartford City, IN. She lived in Indiana for many years before moving to FL.

After moving to Chiefland, she managed a local convenience store, Manatee Jiffy, for many years before becoming disabled. Kelly had a love for life and for every person she met. She loved God, read the Bible, believed in Heaven and knew she would fly away there one day to wait for all those she carried daily in her heart to join her.

Kelly leaves behind to one day join her in Heaven, her momma, Marilyn Maxwell; her father, Philip King; her son, James Daniel (Jessica Mathis); her daughters, Jessica Bruce (Bradsman Williams) and Leah Daniel (John Hall); her grandchildren, Alexis and Kelsey Daniel, Makaylee and Keian Bruce, John Hall; her brother, Tracy (Ruth) King; her sisters, Kimberly (Joshua) Walton, Shelly Maxwell (Randy) James and Kelly Maxwell Yoder. She is also survived also by 12 nieces and nephews and their families as well as her two beloved pets, Lily and Buster.

Services were held on Friday, September 18, 2020. Visitation began at 4 p.m. and the service at 5 p.m. Officiating the service was Pastor, Jeff Kubala and his loving wife, Debra Kubala of Full Gospel Outreach Ministries.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland.

Edith Fowler

Edith Fowler, 73, of Old Town, Florida passed away September 19, 2020.

Mrs. Fowler was born June 16, 1947 to the late Quincy and Mary Mills in Cross City, FL.

She had spent most of her life in the Dixie area, except for the 14 years she lived in Ocala, FL while she and her husband owned and operated G & W Wood Products. Mrs. Fowler had raised a lot of children and family members and was affectionately known by many as Nanny.

Mrs. Fowler is survived by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Fletcher (David); her granddaughter, Erica Carlton (John); her great-grandchildren, Whitley and Chance; her brothers, Ronnie Mills and Donnie Mills; her sisters, Madene Corbin, Deloris Weeks, Patricia Schofield and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald A. Fowler and her sister, Sheila Butler.

A memorial service was held in honor of Mrs. Fowler on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Cross City.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City.

Horace Hart

Horace Hart passed away September 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 20, 1958 in Alachua, FL to J.D and Lina Hart and was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County.

Horace was a friend to everyone he met and was loved by many. Known to his loved ones as Pops, he loved his family, friends, hunting, visiting with friends and family, eating and sharing stories. He loved the Lord and was concerned for others to have a relationship with Him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.D and Lina Hart and nephew, Jody Hart. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Hart; his six children, Lindsey and Tyler Burns, Amanda and Johnny Beach, Brandi and Travis Spears, Briann Hart, Heath and Janelle Hart and Brandon Hart; his seven grandchildren, Jordan Spears, Adysen Burns, Lane Hart, Ayden Burns, Luke Spears, Mattie Hart and Kelbie Hart; his brother, Daniel and Anne Hart; nieces, Vanessa Hart and Stephanie Barron.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, September 22nd at Townsend Cemetery with Pastor Daniel Kuhr officiating the service. Food and fellowship followed at the home of Amanda and Johnny Beach.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

Cary Grant McCollum

Held closely in the hearts of his wife and children, Cary Grant McCollum passed away peacefully at home on September 5th after a long illness.

Cary was a longtime resident of McIntosh, FL and known within his community as a savvy businessman, a gifted storyteller who loved a good laugh and as a generous friend and mentor.

Born November 13th in Camden County, GA during the depths of the depression in 1937, Cary was the middle of five sons to Charles Lee and Mary Trull McCollum.

On September 4th, he was honored by his Masonic brothers for 50 years of service.

Cary is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Cecil McCollum; son, Benjamin Grant McCollum and former wife, Elaine Nolan. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Cannon McCollum; daughters, Bobbie Robinson (Randy), Lindy Brounley (Bob), Katie Deaderick (Lee); son, Silas McCollum; grandchildren, Jason Robinson (Sandi), Cary Brounley, Annie Deaderick, Maggie Deaderick, Mark Deaderick, Grace Deaderick, Analyse McCollum Areas (Marley), Olivia McCollum, Kerry McCollum; great-grandsons, Luke, Jake and Isaac Robinson; brothers, Charles, Clifford and Joe McCollum.

Due to the corona virus pandemic, a private family service will take place at 10 a.m. on September 26th and will be live-streamed on https://www.mcintoshchurch.org. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to Hospice of Marion County or to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland.

Ceco “C.D.” Duttley Norris, Jr.

Cecil “C.D.” Duttley Norris Jr., 68, of Perry, Florida passed away September 15, 2020.

Mr. Norris was born September 7, 1952 in Steinhatchee, FL, but had lived in Dixie County before moving to the Perry area. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and was a member and baptized in the Baptist Purity Church in Salem, FL.

Mr. Norris is survived by his son, Wayne Norris (Tina); his daughter, Annie Norris; his mother, Gladys Turk; his brothers, Faron Norris and J.L. Norris; his sisters, Vivan Teaque, Laura Young, Patti Driggers and Violet Colson; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Norris, Sr. and his son, Jeremy Norris.

A graveside funeral was held for Mr. Norris on September 21, 2020 at the Hatchbend Cemetery outside of Branford, with Rev. Bobby Joe Hires officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City.

Tom Sessions

Tom Sessions, 69, of Branford, FL, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

The Live Oak, FL native was a Veteran of the Vietnam Era while serving in the Navy CB’s and was a member of Branford Church of God. Mr. Sessions taught as a high school teacher for Columbia, Union, Gilchrist, Taylor and Madison Counties. He was also a paralegal, master carpenter and a welder. He was an ordained minister and had Tom Sessions Ministry.

Mr. Sessions is survived by his wife, Charlotee Sessions of Branford; sons, Chad Sessions (Katryna) of Branford, Chance Sessions of Branford; sister, Betty Bush of Trenton; two grandchildren, Savannah Sessions and Kaleb Rossin.

A memorial service was held on Friday, September 18th at Branford Church of God with Rev. Dale Dansby officiating.

Mary Marquerite Ward McDavid

Mary Marquerite Ward McDavid passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Chiefland, FL surrounded by the love of her family.

Marquerite was born in the Double Sink (Chiefland) area of Levy County in November of 1923 to Gordon and Della (Brock) Ward.

She graduated from Bronson High School, married Terrell McDavid and worked on their farm for many years. She and Terrell raised six children together. Later, they moved to St. Petersburg where she worked in a factory for a time. Fishing was a favorite pastime for them both. After retirement, she and Terrell traveled the United States in a van they converted to a camper, their trip to Alaska lasted six weeks. Marquerite and Terrell spent a lot of time at their cabin in North Carolina. They loved the cooler summers, beautiful scenery and hiking to new places. Several years after Terrell’s passing Marquerite moved back to Levy County, where she resided in Bronson for the last thirty years.

Marquerite was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Terrell McDavid; son, Steve McDavid and daughter, Patty McDavid Morris.

Marquerite will be dearly missed by her children; Carolyn (Lee, deceased) Holder of Bronson; Mary (Larry) Boals of Hawthorne; Rick McDavid of Pensacola and Libby McDavid of Hawthorne. Marquerite leaves behind more than 40 grand, great grand, great-great grand and great-great-great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. McDavid were held on September 21, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery outside of Trenton, FL with Rev. Pete Pharis officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City.

Card of Thanks

Thank you for your prayers, the food, flowers, cards and other acts of kindness that you extended to our family in our loss. We are a blessed family to have such friends in our lives. The family of Betty Cribbs.

Card of Thanks

The family of Roy H. Mauthner would like to express our deepest appreciation for the prayers, calls, texts, visits, food and flowers. God Bless.

Susi, Inge, Dean, John, and extended family.