September 3, 2020 Legals

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2020-CP-00033

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DOUGLAS EDWARD COLLE,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DOUGLAS EDWARD COLLE, deceased, whose date of death was February 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida, 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

By: THEODORE M. BURT

Florida Bar Number 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Jake E. Colle

4819 SW 40th Street

Bell, Florida 32619

Pub. August 27 and September 3, 2020.

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2020-DR-155

Division: DR

Jorge Alberto Matute Diaz,

Petitioner,

and

Maria Isabel Portillo Reyes,

Respondent.

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION

OF MARRIAGE

TO: Maria Isabel Portillo Reyes

Santa Marta Choloma

Cortes, Honduras

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jorge Alberto Matute Diaz, whose address is 942 SW 22nd Ct, Bell, FL 32619 on or before September 17, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: August 17, 2020

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. Aug. 20, 27, Sept. 3, 10, 2020.

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 19000030CAAXMX

AMERICAN COMMERCE BANK

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JEFFREY MICHAEL DECKER; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JEFFREY MICHAEL DECKER; CENTRAL FLORIDA ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC.;

THE UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION,

Defendant(s).

_______________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff’s Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on July 15, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash by electronic sale at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 21st day of September, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

Lot 7, Block 2, Suwannee River Estates - South, according to the Plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book 1, Page(s) 58 through 61, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.: and that certain 2017, 76X16 Live Oak Homes, Mobile Home Serial Number(s):LOHGA11617705.

Property address: 6202 Northwest 16th Avenue, Bell, FL 32619

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

As Clerk of the Court

BY: Sue Smith

Deputy Clerk

Padgett Law Group, Attorney for Plaintiff

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com

Pub. August 27 and September 3, 2020

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000057-CAAM

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR MID-STATE CAPITAL CORPORATION 2004-1 TRUST

Plaintiff,

vs.

SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, JOHN DOE,

Defendant.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Final Judgement dated June 9, 2020 entered in Civil Case No. 21-2018-CA-000057-CAAM in Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR MID-STATE CAPITAL CORPORATION 2004-1 TRUST, Plaintiff and SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, are Defendant(s), Clerk of Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash beginning at 11:00 AM at www.gilchist.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statues on September 21, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to-wit:

THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE WEST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, EXCEPT FOR ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY.

Property Address; 5050 NE 80th Ave., High Springs, FL 32643.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Gilchrist County, Florida

Sue Smith

DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT

Submitted By: Jason M Vanslette

Kelley Kronenberg

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Service Email: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

Pub. August 27 and September 3, 2020

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0009-TD

Certificate Number: 970.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property: LOT 248 UNIT 1 WAC CAMP 91/18 92/26 101/148 118/103 2003/6756 2004/1498 2007/1627 2007/3865

Assessed to: JOSEPH DONATO, TARA DONATO

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of October, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 3, 10, 17, 24, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 20/21 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:

Departments

Other Departments/Subjects (Issues)

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. September 3, 2020

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Subdivision Plat Review in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 4:15 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

Preliminary Plat-Hagan Estates Phase 2

A request by Christopher A. Gmuer, P.E., of Gmuer Engineering, LLC, as applicant and agent for REPJHB, Inc. and GEM Property, LLC, for Preliminary Subdivision Plat Review and approval of a proposed subdivision on a parcel of land in an Agriculture 1 (A-1) Land Use category located on approximately 36.00 acres (per property appraiser’s office) and 33.54 acres, more or less (per survey), located southeast of the City of Trenton, Florida and west of Gilchrist County Road Number 319. The location address shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office is SE CR 319, and the Tax Parcel No. is 22-10-15-0000-0009-0000. The property is further described by a lengthy metes and bounds legal description.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. September 3, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2020-07

A request by Gary Dounson, of Gary Dounson & Associates, Inc., as applicant and agent for Aliventures, LLC, owner, for approval of a Special Use Permit for a proposed Overnight Recreational Park (RV Park), with 374 RV sites, a swimming pool/clubhouse, children’s game arcade, general store/sandwich shop, outdoor seasonal farmers market, gopher tortoise theater, office/reception building, maintenance building, three individual small Distributed Wastewater Treatment Systems with a central waste water collection system to serve all RV sites and buildings, water treatment plant, caretaker home, 12 bath houses, nature trails and a dedicated conservation area, in an Agriculture (A-2) and (A-5) land use category, located on approximately 120.00 acres of land with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser as NE SR 47, and project address shown by the applicant as located in the 5700 Block of NE SR 47, High Springs, Gilchrist County, Florida 32643. Tax Parcel Number: 05-08-16-0000--0002-0030.

Legal Description: The NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 and the North 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, Less and Except road right of way(s).

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. September 3, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2020-08

A request by Justin Barron, as applicant, Paul Wilkinson, owner, for approval of a Special Use Permit for use of an existing structure for a vehicle repair and welding shop, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category, located on approximately 19.09 acres of land with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as 3259 SW CR 341, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Tax Parcel Number: 21-09-14-0000-0001-0011.

Legal Description: The N 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida. LESS AND EXCEPT Right of Way of Highway C-341.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. September 3, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 5:45 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2020-09

A request by Vanessa Eisenhauer as applicant and owner, for approval of a Special Use Permit for a horse boarding and training facility with an addition and remodel of existing pole barn to include office, stalls, bathroom, apartment with loft bedroom, tack room, etcetera as shown on the plan, riding arena, and area for future parking, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category, located on a parcel where an existing residence and other improvements are located, on approximately 5.00 acres of land with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as 3760 SW 65th Street, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number: 01-10-14-0000-0001-0020.

Legal Description: Lengthy metes and bounds legal description, together with easements to the subject property.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. September 3, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:15 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (3:15 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

3:15 p.m. SP 2020-08 - a continuation of the hearing originally scheduled for August 10, 2020, to consider the following: A request by Jeffery David Jordan, as agent and applicant, for Rhonda Jordan, seeking Amended Site and Development Plan approval for additional improvements to be made to an existing welding shop business for an office, restrooms, loading dock, and an addition to existing structure, in an Agriculture A-2 Land Use Category, located on approximately 10.00 acres, at location described as 1310 SW 32nd Pl., Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office Tax Parcel Number: 20-09-15-0000-0003-0005.

5:15 p.m. Tentative Budget Hearing

Resolution 2020-13 Fire Special Assessment Annual Rate

Resolution 2020-14 Solid Waste Annual Rate

Resolution 2020-15 Tentative Millage Rate

Resolution 2020-16 Tentative Budget

Resolution 2020-17 Tentative Millage Rate MSTU

Resolution 2020-18 Tentative Budget MSTU

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. September 3, 2020

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 2019-CA-00036

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.

Plaintiff,

VS.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALLOTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE GLEASON, et al,

Defendants

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: DAVID SCOTT GLEASON

Last Known Adress:

184 SW PEACH GLEN,

HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOT ONE IN CAIN MILL WOODS SUBDIVISION, FIRST ADDITION, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 62, GILCHRIST COUNTY PUBLIC RECORDS, ALL IN SECTIONS 23 AND 24, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before September 30, 2020, a date at least thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the Gilchrist County Journal and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court on the 28th day of August, 2020.

Todd Newton

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: Sue Smith Deputy Clerk

Pub. September 3 and 10, 2020

_________________