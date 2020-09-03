September 3, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Lonnie Lee Bell

Mr. Lonnie Lee Bell, of Waverly, TN, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Humphreys County Nursing Home, he was 72. He was born July 11, 1948 in Live Oak, FL. Mr. Bell was a member of the Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved spending time with his family.

Mr. Bell is survived by his sons Christopher (Paula) Bell of New Johnsville, TN and Brian (Neika) Bell of Dickson, TN; his daughter Leslie Lee (Lannon) Gladden of Bon Aqua, TN; his grandchildren, Christopher Lee Bell, Donnie Nallinger, Lee Gladden, Kenzie Bell, Jacobi Bell, Riah Bell and Luke Bell; one great grandchild Mila Webb and several nieces and nephews, some of which live in Bell, FL.

He was proceeded in Death by his parents William Albert Bell and Vernice Poole Bell, his brother Kenneth Bell and sisters Linda Grow and Pheobe Shipley.

Graveside serices for Mr. Bell were conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Shady Grove Cemetery in Live Oak, FL.

Arrangement by Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly, TN.

Naomi Jean Hersh Clackum

Our beloved mom, Naomi Jean Hersh Clackum: writer, singer, dreamer, humanitarian, animal lover, tree hugger, mom extraordinaire and all-around amazing person who was loved by all, passed away August 4th at UF Health Shands Teaching Hospital in Gainesville. Born June 25, 1946 in Trenton, NJ to William and May Mangiere. She was raised in Brooklyn, moved to Miami in the late 1950s and resided at Clackum’s Corner in Bell since 1980.

Mom was preceded in death by our dad, Larry; her parents, Bill and May; in-laws, Cliff and Louise; sister, JoAnn; aunt, Jeanine; brothers-in-law, Raymond, Kenny, Mike and many beloved family pets. She leaves behind children, Kim (Tanya), Jess (Vinny) and David (Wendy); grandchildren, Will and Liz (Alvaro); great-grandchildren, Brandon and Natalia; best friend, June; sisters-in-law, Annette (Mac), Martha and Judy; dear friends, Susan, Eddie, Jan, Adam, Annie, Joanne, Renee, Sherri, Chris, Lisa, Ginny, Brian, Lisa, Dana, Angel, Alexis, Shani, Nicki. Jennifer and a multitude of friends in the community, around the country and abroad.

We invite you to read more about our mom’s wonderful life in her longer obituary at: https://www.watsonFHtrenton.com/obituaries/Naomi-Clackum/.

A private service was held August 5th at the Trenton Cemetery with arrangements by Watson Funeral Home.

_______________

Al Saucedo “Water Guy Al”

Al Saucedo AKA “Water Guy Al” of Trenton, FL passed away on Wednesday, August 26th. He was 73 years old.

Al serviced the tri-county areas water needs for over 25 years. He was known for his wit and humor always telling corny jokes, playing pranks and being the life of the party. Feeding his family and friends with the best meats and freshest seafood brought him joy. He enjoyed training, playing and driving around town with his best friend, his dog Dorak. Al had a big heart. Talking was his expertise. He was a colorful character with lots of stories to tell, and he loved to tell them. When life gave him lemons, he thought they were limes ready to be picked. Recently, he picked all of the fruit from his wife’s tree and with a big smile and shirt filled with bright green limes, he exclaimed, “Look what I did! I picked all of these limes for you.” Only to be told that they were, in fact, unripen lemons. He always looked for the positives in life. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his son, Jimmy Saucedo and wife Kayla; his wife, Michelle Dillon; his daughter, Juliette Dillon and husband Cory; his lifelong friend, Anne-Marie Eubank and family.

A memorial service for Al Saucedo will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Watson Funeral Home in Trenton, FL.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Rebecca Sudduth

Rebecca Sudduth entered the Kingdom of Heaven on August 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the age of 72. She was born in upstate New York on March 24, 1948 and spent some time in Florida before moving to Georgia to marry and start a family.

In her early years, she worked for Sherwood Medical Corporation before opting to become a full-time housewife and mother. She moved to the Tri-County area in 1986, but spent the last three years at Plantation Oaks Assisted Living in High Springs, FL. She loved the people there, and often said that she never wanted to leave. The team there were an extension of our family. She was so patriotic, and always especially thankful for our police officers, EMS crews and firefighters. She continuously bragged on their selfless service to our community, and of course, their bravery.

She was diagnosed with Covid-19 just one week prior to her death, and her condition deteriorated very rapidly. She passed away on a ventilator in the ICU after suffering multi-organ failure.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Violet Woolston. She is survived by her daughters, Wendy (Steve) Swan of Newberry, FL and Teresa Stephenson of Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Kendra Stephenson of Trenton, FL, Austin Stephenson of North Carolina and Chase Mathis of Boynton Beach, FL; great-granddaughter, Kenlee Stephenson-Gamble of Trenton, FL.

Rebecca was proud of her Christian faith and always said how much she loved the Lord. She was a member of Union Baptist Church in Newberry, although her health had prevented her from attending services.

A private celebration of life will take place in lieu of a funeral, to honor her wishes.