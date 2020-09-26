Taylor Pierson defeats Bell

Share !



The Bell Bulldogs were on the road Friday night in Taylor Pierson as they faced the 2-0 Wildcats. The Bulldogs played well but fell short of a victory as Pierson defeated the Bulldogs 30-12.

The Bulldogs were led by Caden Hastings as the senior quarterback rushed for 114 yards on 16 carries and ran for a touchdown. He completed 2 of 5 passes for 37 yards. The Bulldogs’ Tanner Potts was the top receiver with 1 reception for 35 yards.

Bell’s defensive standouts were Jordan Hernandez, Trent Steedley and Luke Rewis. Hernandez had 15 tackles in this game. Trent Steedley had 8 tackles, 2 of these were for a loss. Luke Rewis had 7 tackles, 1 was for a loss.

Bell will now host First Academy Friday night as this game will kickoff at 7 p.m. Go Bulldogs.