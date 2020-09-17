Trenton stumbles at Newberry in second half

Share !



The Trenton Tigers were working on becoming 2-0 Friday night as they led the host Newberry Panthers 10-7 at intermission. The Panthers were fired up in the third quarter scoring 13 points to take the 20-17 win in this hard fought battle. The Tigers scored and kicked an extra point in the third period to battle back to within the 3-point deficit.

The Tigers will host Cambridge Christian on Friday, September 18. The Christians come into this game 2-0. This game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m.