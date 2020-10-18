2020 Bell Bulldog Homecoming Oct. 23

Share !



Bell High School’s Homecoming festivities begin the week of October 19-23. This year’s theme is: “Lights, Camera, HOMECOMING!”

Our Spirit Days will be as follows: Monday is “Hakuna Matata Monday” wear Disney, Pixar, or even Nickelodeon attire. Tuesday is “Be An Original Tuesday” dress as your favorite characters on Netflix or Hulu Original Shows. Wednesday is “Wild West Wednesday” wear Western Attire from Wild West television shows or movies. Thursday is “Things I LOVE Thursday” dress as your favorite movie, television or cartoon characters and Friday is “Friday Night Lights!” Come to school dressed with Bulldog Pride in Purple and Gold on Friday.

Bulldog Growl will take place on Thursday, October 22nd at 6:30 in the Iris Roberts Auditorium. Admission to Bulldog Growl will be $1.00 for ages 5 and older.

The BHS Homecoming Parade will begin at 1:45 p.m., line-up will start at the Bell Park at noon.

The Bell Bulldogs will take on the Aucilla Christian Warriors at the “Bone Yard” at 7:00 p.m. with Homecoming festivities taking place at half-time.

Hope to see everyone at Bell High when the “spotlight” shines at our school on Homecoming 2020!

If you have any questions, please contact Mr. or Mrs. Surrency at (352) 463-3232.

Good Luck Bulldogs!