Bell defeats First Academy 39-13 on Senior Night

Share !



By Katie Lovett

The Bell Bulldogs hosted the First Academy Eagles on Friday, September 25; and recorded a 39-13 victory.

The Bulldogs started early on with a touchdown within the first few minutes of the first period. After that they never looked back: as they rolled with 34 rushes, 343 yards of offense, 6 touchdowns, 3 of 5 passes completed for 61 yards on 1 touchdown. The top rushers of the game were: Caden Hastings, with 6 carries, 133 yards, 2 touchdowns, Blake Carpenter had 9 rushes, 87 yards, and 1 touchdown, and Jayson Marino had 8 rushes, 78 yards, and 1 touchdown. The top passer was Caden Hastings with 3 out of 4 passes, 61 yards, and 1 touchdown. The top receivers were Rhett Rankin with 1 catch for 11 yards and 1 touchdown, and Tanner Potts, 1 catch 43 yards.

Elliot Spears took the lead on the Bulldog defense with 8 tackles and 1 sack, followed by Caden Hastings with 9 tackles, Jordan Hernandez with 7 tackles and Jacob Sheffield with 3 tackles and 2 sacks. The Bulldogs held the Eagles to -15 yards rushing and 148 total yards.

The Bulldogs will host Interlachen on Friday, October 2nd. This should be a good match up as both teams come into this game with 1-2 records. This game will kick-off at 7 p.m.