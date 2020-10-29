Bell High crowns Mendoza and Cooper homecoming King and Queen

Share !



Submitted by BHS Student

Government

Bell High School’s 2020 Homecoming, “Lights, Camera, Homecoming!”, was once again a huge success. Students, faculty, and the community enjoyed the festivities and excitement that Homecoming brings to Bell High School every year. BHS students and faculty members dressed up as their favorite Disney, Pixar, and Nickelodeon characters on “Hakuna Matata Monday”, showed off their original Netflix and Hulu television characters on “Be An Original” Tuesday, wore their best western outfits on “Wild West” Wednesday, came up with their favorite cartoon, television, movie, or video game characters on “Things I Love” Thursday, and finally took pride in their purple and gold colors on Friday’s “Friday Night Lights” day.

Things looked a little different at the annual “Bulldog Growl” which took place at the Iris Roberts Auditorium and the gym giving spectators enough room to social distance on Thursday night. As always, the Bulldog JV and Varsity Cheerleading teams and the Purple Powerhouse Marching Band got the crowd and the Bulldog Football team rocking with their music, cheers, and dance routines. Class and club skits were performed both live on stage and on film. With an extremely competitive skit contest this year, our judges had a tough time choosing who the winners would be. The results were: in third place, the Junior class with their “Star Wars” skit, the Senior class’s take on “The Breakfast Club” earned the second-place spot and finishing in first place, the 10th grade’s hilarious spoof from “The Office” had the crowd rolling with laughter. One of the highlights of the evening was the crowning of the Bell Middle School Prince and Princess, Caelum Surrency and Lizzie Bagby. As usual everyone had a great time cheering on the students and football team at the “Largest Student-Run Pep Rally in Gilchrist County”.

The 2020 Homecoming Parade showed off BHS class and clubs’ creativity with floats that depicted many different television and movie themes. The FBLA fought off ghouls and ghosts on their “Ghostbusters” float. The FFA portrayed the Netflix show, “The Outer Banks” on their float. “Criminal Justice Minds” was the theme of the BHS Criminal Justice Program while the Senior class showed off their “High School Musical” float. In third place, the 10th grade once again depicted “The Office”, in second place, the Junior class felt the Force with their “Star Wars” float, and in the coveted first place spot, the BHS Health Academy won with their extremely faithful take on “The Greatest Showman”. Thanks to everyone in the Bell community for coming out to watch and support the students.

At halftime, the 2020 Bell High School Homecoming Court was presented. Every attendant from 6th to 11th grade and all the Senior King and Queen contestants looked radiant on the field as the crowd gathered to witness the pageantry. Everyone loudly cheered as the 2019 King and Queen, Garrett Brooker and Madi Bost crowned 2020’s new King and Queen, Joshua Mendoza and Shelbi Cooper.

The Bell High School Student Government would like to thank everyone who helped in the festivities and supported us during this fun-filled week.