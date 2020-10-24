Bell High School Awarded Sportsmanship Award

Share !



By Janet Bradley

Bell High School coaches were present at the October 6th Gilchrist County School Board Meeting to be recognized for receiving the 2019-2020 Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award for class 1A. There is one winner awarded in each class. This award is named after Fred E. Rozelle who was the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Commissioner from 1980-1991.

Lisa Barry, Bell High School Principal, shared with the board the qualifications for receiving the award. Barry stated, “Coaches, players and spectators have to show good sportsmanship and exhibit what it is to be a good sport”. The school will receive a plaque and $2500 for receiving this award. Barry added, “Bell High School has a Code of Conduct each athlete signs which sets high standards for our students and our school”.

Coaches representing Bell High School at the meeting were Brad Surrency, Drue Barry, Joey Whittington, Mark Kenney, and Krystal Holley.