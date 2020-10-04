Bell XC runs the Suwannee Invitational

Share !



The Runnin’ Bulldogs Cross Country team travelled to Live Oak to participate in the Suwannee Invitational on Saturday, September 26. 61 girls and 72 boys from 10 different teams; including Columbia, Suwannee, Fort White, Branford, and Bradford County high schools just to name a few, took part in the 5k race that took place at Heritage Park in Live Oak.

The Lady Bulldogs did well with three of the girls placing among the top 20 runners. Sophomore Jaden Reiss placed 5th overall with a time of 23 minutes and 14 seconds. Junior Alayna Aslan finished 13th with a time of 24 minutes, 38 seconds. Senior Sabrina Holmes placed 16th running in 25 minutes, 31 seconds, and sophomore Rayanah Mkuu finished at 27 minutes, 11 seconds placing 21st.

The young Bulldogs boy’s team did a terrific job as well with three of them getting their PR (personal record) for the year. 8th grader Nolan Gray finished with a time of 22 minutes, 28 seconds, followed by fellow 8th grader Caelum Surrency with a time of 23 minutes and 23 seconds. 7th grader Sawyer Downing ran the 5k in 26 minutes, 26 seconds and freshman Evan Cobb finished with a time of 29:10.

“I am very proud of the effort that these kids gave today”, said Coach Brad Surrency. “Their hard work at practice is paying off as they continue to get better and better times. I am thrilled that many of them got their PRs this year at this event.” The Runnin’ Bulldogs next run will be at the World Equestrian Farms in Ocala on Saturday, October 3rd.