BHS Runnin’ Bulldogs Cross Country

By Brad Surrency

The Runnin’ Bulldogs Cross Country Team participated in the B3R Sports Cross Country Invitational at the World Equestrian Farm in Ocala on Saturday, October 3rd. The Bulldogs competed against 58 different schools from across the state of Florida in this large running event.

The boy’s team was led by 8th grader Caelum Surrency, who along with freshman Evan Cobb and seventh grader Sawyer Downing, ran in the Varsity Boys run. Surrency finished with a time of 23 minutes, 39 seconds, Cobb completed the 5K run with a time of 27:33 and Downing finished in 27:43. 6th grader Mitchell Anderson received his personal record this season in the Middle School 3K run with a time of 16 minutes, 17 seconds.

On the girl’s side, freshman Angie Moses led the Lady Bulldogs in the Girls Varsity run with a time of 26 minutes and 11 seconds, followed by senior Sabrina Holmes with a time of 26:19 and sophomore Rayanah Mkuu finishing at 29:50. Lady Bulldogs members Jaden Reiss and Alayna Aslan were out of town and were not able to participate.

This event was the final regular season run for the Runnin’ Bulldogs team on the schedule. Thanks to Covid-19, the 1A Cross Country Districts have been moved back from its original date on October 23rd, to the week of October 26th. The date of districts will be determined this upcoming week.