By Katie Lovett
The Bulldogs dominated the St Francis Wolves rushing over 300 yards, and ended the night with a 52-36 win over the Wolves. The Bulldog seniors lead their team to victory this week. Senior Jordan Hernandez had 22 carries, 204 yards, 3 touchdowns, 5 tackles and 2 sacks that caused fumbles/turnovers. Quarterback senior Caden Hastings was another stand out with 8 tackles, 27 carries, for a total of 191 rushing yards and helped to clinch the win with 4 touchdowns. He was also recognized as the Sonic Drive-In Player of the Game by theprepzone.com. Senior Trent Steedley had 5 tackles, and 1 fumble recovery. The underclassmen also shined with Zack Powell and Haden Brown securing an interception a piece. Then eighth grader Denilson Diaz had 2 amazing onside kicks recovered by senior Blake Carpenter to steal the show and seal the victory for the Bulldogs!
Bulldogs defend their territory against the visiting Wolves of St. Francis
