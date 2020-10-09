Bulldogs DIG Pink!

Share !



By Katie Lovett

The Bell High School Volleyball Program had their Annual Dig Pink Auction/Games during their games on September 29th.

This year the Lady Bulldogs teamed up with the 8 East Medical Oncology Unit at UF Health Shands Hospital. All proceeds raised will go towards providing Christmas stockings to these local patients, as well as for the Nursing Staff. The girls will be responsible for gathering the items, filling the stockings and delivering them.

The Lady Bulldogs would like to thank their community for supporting this event and helping to raise funds and awareness to those we’ve lost and those we wish to save.

As you can see, these ladies are not only remarkable off the court but they are talented on the court as well. They defeated Branford 3-1 that night with a standout effort by every member of their team. Leading the way was senior Taria Liles with 27 kills, close behind her was senior Maddy Sapp with 20 kills and junior Michelle Heilig with 10 kills. Ashlee Thomas dominated the net with 5 blocks, Emma Hutto set her team up for success with 45 assists and senior Melonie Piechocki saved the day with 20 digs.

(Photo by Katie Lovett)