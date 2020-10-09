Dixie County out runs Trenton Tigers

Share !



The Dixie County Bears out ran the Trenton Tigers Friday night as the visitors breezed to a 48-20 victory in “The Jungle”.

The Bears scored first and held a 14-6 lead in the first period of this game. Dixie County added an additional 14 points in the second period as they held a 28-6 lead at half time. The Bears added 20 points in the second half while the Tigers scored 14 points in the final period to close out this competitive high school football game under the Friday Night Lights.

The Tigers will host the Chiefland Indians in “The Border War” Friday night. This game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. The win gives the Bears a 3-1 record, as they will face Lafayette County in Mayo Friday night.