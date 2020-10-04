Four seats up for election in Town of Bell

Share !



The Mayor of the Town of Bell issued a Proclamation to hold a General Election for the Town of Bell on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. This election will be held for the position of Mayor which is currently held by Thomas Brown, Town Council member Seat 3 which is currently held by Derek Sanders; Seat 4, which is currently held by Kristopher Beasley, and the Town Clerk which is currently held by Michelle Rose.

This election will be held in the Bell Community Center, 1180 Northeast Main Street in Bell. The polls will open at 7 a.m. and will remain open the entire day and close at 7 p.m. The date for the run-off election, if needed will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Candidates for these offices must be residents of the Town of Bell and qualified electors. The qualification period for this election will begin on Monday, October 26 and continue through Friday, October 30, 2020. Residents interested in qualifying can do so between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day at the Gilchrist County Supervisor of Elections in the Gilchrist County Courthouse in Trenton.