Gilchrist’s Outstanding 4-H members

The 4-H Outstanding Members for each age division are recognized each year at the August banquet. This year, the 4-H banquet was cancelled due to COVID-19. We would like to showcase the members who are being recognized for their 4-H accomplishments by giving you an excerpt of their 4-H involvement.

Linden Teague won the Junior Outstanding member for 2019-2020. Linden is an active member of 4-H and has been a member of the Buckaroos Club and the County Council. She is a member of the livestock judging team and the farm judging team. She has participated in 4-H embryology, poultry projects, sewing projects, creative life skills entries, baking, summer camps, heifer projects and feeder steer projects while in 4-H. She is a fierce competitor in the showmanship ring and is happy to lend a hand to those around her.

Alaura Brown won the Intermediate Outstanding member for 2019-2020. Alaura is an active member and participates in several clubs. Her club involvement includes: Buckaroos, SWAT, County Council and the Tri-County Dog Club. Her main projects in 4-H are poultry and dogs. She has shown both species for several years and she has also completed swine projects for the last couple of years. Alaura has participated in farm judging and has been on the livestock and poultry judging teams. She has also participated in public speaking through County Events, the holiday bakeoff and several summer camps. This summer Alaura was also elected to serve on the District 4 council as Secretary. She is a talented young lady who has big plans.

Landon Holtsclaw won the Senior Outstanding member for 2019-2020. Landon is an active member through the Gilchrist Helping Hands club. He has served in leadership roles there as a club officer and one of the youth chairs for their community service project which revitalized the Bell Library. During his time in 4-H he has participated on the poultry judging team, written a grant with his fellow members for the community pride project, and competed with a vocal act in Share the Fun where he won the county competition and was able to represent Gilchrist County at the district level. He is a very respectful young man who is eager to serve his community and help younger members with their 4-H projects.

