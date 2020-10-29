Gloria Myers from Lancaster C.I. Awarded District Principal of the Year

Share !



Submitted by Florida

Department of Corrections

Our very own, Education Supervisor, Ms. Gloria Myers was recently recognized by Secretary Mark Inch with the District Principal of the Year Award. Ms. Myers has served as the Education Supervisor at Lancaster CI for 19 of her 30-year career with FDC. She is known for her commitment to the education department, advocacy for FDC’s inmate-students and her inclusion of community partners at graduations and educational events. Her relationships with community-based resource providers have allowed inmates to receive vital assistance with restoration back to their communities.

Ms. Myers has been the glue that has established and maintained a very cohesive group of core educators. Ms. Myers cultivates a performance-based leadership culture at Lancaster CI. Under her leadership, Lancaster CI has been among the top-performing institutions statewide in education. Mrs. Meyers is known to FDC staff all over the state for her long-term commitment to making a difference in the FDC community. She continues to advocate for the education department within corrections, for students and staff alike.

Thank you, Ms. Myers, for putting education first and being a dedicated education supervisor! Region II - Second to None.