October 1, 2020 Legals

FLORIDA PACE

FUNDING AGENCY

NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE

UNIFORM METHOD

OF COLLECTING

NON-AD VALOREM

ASSESSMENTS

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Florida PACE Funding Agency, a public body corporate and politic, (the “Agency”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(2), (3) and (4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within the area encompassed by the boundaries of every county in Florida, or any of the municipalities therein, subscribing to or served by the Agency’s statewide provision of funding and financing to construct or pay for energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes (collectively, the “Qualifying Improvements”). By law and resolution of the Agency, a property owner may apply to the Agency for funding and financing of a Qualifying Improvement. The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and are only imposed by the Agency with the prior written consent authorized by or on behalf of affected property owners who determine to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the Agency. The Agency is authorized by law to fund and finance Qualifying Improvements and is required to annually collect repayment by non-ad valorem assessments. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, at a public hearing to be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, November 10, 2020, the Airport Board Room, Kissimmee Gateway Airport Administrative Offices, 401 Dyer Boulevard, Kissimmee, Florida or at such date and time via teleconferencing in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order 20-69 as amended or supplemented. Such resolution will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy – which is the entirety of the State of Florida. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at the office of Counterpointe Energy Solutions (FL) LLC, Third Party Administrator for the Florida PACE Funding Agency, 2600 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 163, Maitland, Florida 32751, email: gov@counterpointees.com. All interested persons are invited to present oral comments at the public hearing and/or submit written comments to the Board at the above address. Written comments should be received by the Agency on or before November 3, 2020. Any persons desiring to present oral comments should appear at the public hearing. In the event any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Agency with respect to any matter related to the consideration of the resolution at the above-mentioned public hearing, a record of the proceeding may be needed and in such an event, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the public hearing is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is to be based. Any person requiring a special accommodation at this meeting due to disability or physical impairment or need for an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the Agency at 850-400-PACE (7223) at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. If hearing impaired, Florida Relay Service numbers for assistance are (800) 955-8771 (tdd) or (800) 955-8770 (voice).

By Order of the Board of Directors of the Florida PACE Funding Agency on July 31, 2020.

Pub. September 10, 17, 24 and

October 1, 2020

__________________

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a referendum, a ballot summary of which appears below, will be considered on the November 3, 2020, Gilchrist County General Election Ballot.

REFERENDUM AMENDING TIME AND DAYS OF SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Presently, under current County Ordinance of Gilchrist County, Florida, alcoholic beverage sales are prohibited in any place holding a state license in the unincorporated areas of Gilchrist County after 2:00 A.M. on Sundays.

Should the Board of County Commissioners amend its ordinance to authorize alcoholic beverage sales in the unincorporated areas of the county on Sundays between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 12:00 midnight?

( ) Yes - For approval to allow Sunday sales of alcoholic beverages from 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 Midnight.

( ) No - Against approval to allow Sunday sales of alcoholic beverages from 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 Midnight.

Pub. September 24, October 1, 8, 15, 22, 2020

_____________

PROCLAMATION OF THE MAYOR

AND NOTICE OF

GENERAL ELECTION FOR THE TOWN OF BELL

Under, and by virtue of the power vested in me as Mayor of the Town of Bell, Florida, the regular general election is hereby called to be held in the Town of Bell on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, for the purpose of electing of officers to serve as follows:

(a) Mayor: Two (2) year term, currently held by Thomas Brown;

(b) Group 3: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Derek Sanders;

(c) Group 4: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Kristopher Beasley;

(d) Town Clerk, Two (2) year term, seat currently held by Michelle Rose. The election shall be held at Bell Community Center, 1180 NE Main Street, Bell, Florida and the polls shall be open at 7:00 a.m. on said day and shall close at 7:00 p.m. on the same day.

The date for the run-off election, should it be required, will be on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Candidates for office must be residents of the Town of Bell, and qualified electors. The qualification period for candidacy for this election is from Monday, October 26, 2020 through Friday, October 30, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, at the office of the Supervisor of Elections for Gilchrist County, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, Trenton, Florida.

Given under my hand and the official seal of the Town of Bell, Florida, this 23rd day of September, 2020

/s/ Thomas Brown, Mayor

Pub. October 1 and 15, 2020

_____________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of RIVERBEND ELECTRIC located at 10109 NW 38th Terrace, Branford, FL 32008 in the County of GILCHRIST, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 1st day of October, 2020.

Signed: River Bend Electric Company, LLC, Owner.

Pub. October 1, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on October 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 1995 CHEVROLET, VIN #1GCCS14Z4SK237717. Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist. Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954) 920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub. October 1, 2020

_______________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:30 p.m. SUP 2020-07 Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on Monday October 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as a matter can be heard, which is a continuation of the public hearing held on September 21, 2020, concerning the following.

SUP 2020-07

A request by Gary Dounson, of Gary Dounson & Associates, Inc., as applicant and agent for Aliventures, LLC, owner, for approval of a Special Use Permit for a proposed Overnight Recreational Park (RV Park), with 374 RV sites, a swimming pool/clubhouse, children’s game arcade, general store/sandwich shop, outdoor seasonal farmers market, gopher tortoise theater, office/reception building, maintenance building, three individual small Distributed Wastewater Treatment Systems with a central waste water collection system to serve all RV sites and buildings, water treatment plant, caretaker home, 12 bath houses, nature trails and a dedicated conservation area, in an Agriculture (A-2) and (A-5) land use category, located on approximately 120.00 acres of land with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser as NE SR 47, and project address shown by the applicant as located in the 5700 Block of NE SR 47, High Springs, Gilchrist County, Florida 32643. Tax Parcel Number: 05-08-16-0000--0002-0030.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. October 1, 2020