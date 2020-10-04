October 1, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



James David “Homer” Cannon

James David “Homer” Cannon of Bell, FL passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home. He was 54 years old. Homer, as he was affectionately known, was born in Gainesville, FL on June 5, 1966 to parents, Clark and Muriel Sanders Cannon. He was a lifelong resident of Bell, where he worked as a truck driver for Gilchrist County Solid Waste. He was of the Baptist faith.

Homer is preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Muriel Cannon. He is survived by his daughters, Jamie Cannon of Crystal River, FL and Ashley Cannon of Inverness, FL; his son, Clark Cannon of TX; his sisters, Carolyn (Kendrick) Thomas of Trenton, FL and Sharon Cannon of Niceville, FL; his brother, Billy (Shanann) Cannon of Bell, FL and his grandchildren, Joey Cannon and Kylie Hermanso.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Illene Margaret Howe

On September 16, 2020 the Lord called Ilene Margaret Howe home after a struggle with illness.

Ilene was survived by her husband, Henry Howe; brother, Alfred Weir; children, Brenda, Michael, Dawn, Tracie, Kelly, Kristi and Henry; 15 grand-children and 28 great-grand-children.

Ilene was the heart and soul of the family. She proved that strength and love were more than just words, they were true characteristics. Ilene asked only that her family take care of each other, live life to the fullest and never stop dreaming. Her humor and her zest for life will live on in all she touched. Even in her final days, she was able to bring the family back together.

It was Ilene’s request that no services were to be held, she just wants everyone to celebrate her memory and remember her as she was.

_______________

Mary E. Merritt

Ms. Mary E. Merritt, 89, of Trenton, FL peacefully passed away on September 22, 2020 surrounded by her family at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton.

Mary was born December 15, 1930 in Dudley, GA to Tinie and John M. Rowland.

In 1989 Mary moved from Sumter County to Gilchrist County to be close to her family. She was employed for ten years with the Gilchrist County Health Department and retired in 2000. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, attending church and traveling with Rose’s Tours. Mary was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, David M. Merritt of Center Hill, FL; her parents, Tinie H. Rowland and John M. Rowland; three sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her loving sons, Larry S. Merritt (Barbara) of Trenton and David G. Merritt (Jill) of New Smyrna Beach; two grandchildren, Scott Guthrie (Amie) and Jennifer Wilkerson (Lyle) Wilkerson all of Trenton; five wonderful great grandchildren plus multiple nieces and nephews.

No public services are being held. The family asks that any and all acts of kindness be directed to the Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center, 606 NE 7th St., Trenton, FL 32693 or to Haven Hospice, 311 NE 9th St., Chiefland, FL 32626.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Mrs. Alice White

Mrs. Alice White, a Centenarian age 105, was born in Worth County, GA. She moved to Trenton sixty-eight years ago where she lived until her passing on September 21st, 2020 at the Tri County Nursing Facility.

She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where she served as a Church Mother and on the Usher Board.

Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband, Willis White and her daughter, Mary Alice Marshall. She is survived by her sons, Eddie Lee Baker (Betty), Troy Baker (Elizabeth), Ronald Bryant (Linnea), all of Trenton; granddaughters, Maria Alice Monyei of Chiefland, Candice J. Gale (Reginald) of Ocala, Jacqueline Bradley (Elijah) of Morriston; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her viewing was held at the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 25th. Graveside services for Mrs. White were held on Saturday, September 26th at the Trenton Community Cemetery in Trenton, FL with Rev. Kenneth Hunt conducting the service. Arrangements were entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Gainesville, FL.

_______________

Anthony “Tony” Scott Williams

Anthony “Tony” Scott Williams of Chiefland, FL passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was 51.

Born in Wichita, KS to Jack and Mary Williams on October 22, 1968. Tony spent most of his life in Gilchrist County, he was a Trenton High School graduate. He worked for the Gilchrist County Road Dept. for 15 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a #1 fan of Crimson Tide Alabama Football Team.

Tony is survived by his wife of 12 years, Robin; stepsons, Rick Ridenour and River Lundy; brother, Tracy (Trinity) Williams; granddaughter, Lillie Ridenour; her mother, Hannah (Rick) Ridenour; nieces, Hannah and Mary Grace Williams and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and a memorial service will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Tommy Usher Community Center.

Tony is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL.